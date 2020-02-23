Big relief for Delhi Metro commuters! DMRC extends e-rickshaw services to 12 more stations; list here

Till now, over 800 e-rickshaws were operating from 17 Delhi Metro stations facilitating over one lakh passengers to reach their destinations on a daily basis.

Big relief for Delhi Metro commuters! Delhi Metro has extended e-rickshaws services to 12 more metro stations! AK Garg, Director, Operations, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) flagged off the fleet of around 250 e-rickshaws of SmartE, from the Patel Nagar metro station recently. A DMRC spokesperson told Financial Express Online that extending this facility has now taken the tally of Delhi Metro stations to 29, where a fleet of over 1000 e-rickshaws operate for commuters. SmartE provides electric mobility services across the country with eco-friendly public transport.

The 250 SmartE e-rickshaws will be operating from the 12 stations of the Delhi Metro network, for boosting the last mile connectivity for commuters of nearby localities. The e-rickshaw services operate from 6 AM to 11 PM. The metro stations at which these services have been started are Ghitorni, Qutub Minar, Shadipur, Arjangarh, Nawada, Patel Nagar, Nangloi, Govindpuri, Nangloi Railway Station, Moolchand, Harkesh Nagar Okhla and Botanical Garden.

Till now, over 800 e-rickshaws were operating from 17 Delhi Metro stations facilitating over one lakh passengers to reach their destinations on a daily basis. With this facility, the number of e-rickshaws has gone beyond a total number of 1000, covering 29 Delhi Metro stations. 12 more metro stations are likely to be extended with the same facility within the next two-three months, wherein around 500 e-rickshaws will be put into service, in order to boost the last mile connectivity.

These SmartE e-rickshaws are enabled with GPS and are specially designed with covered cabins and full front windscreens, for providing connectivity within an area of 3-4 km around the metro stations. The fares of these e-rickshaw services have been kept nominal at a base price of Rs 10 for the first 2 km and Rs 5 for every subsequent kilometre. Commuters can also book the vehicles through the SmartE app and pay for the rides digitally.

In the past few years, DMRC has introduced several eco-friendly initiatives in order to ensure a vigorous last mile connectivity system, which enables commuters to opt for non-polluting public transport modes over private vehicles. Some of those initiatives which have been taken in recent years are as follows:-

1. Feeder Buses: As many as 174 non-air conditioned CNG feeder buses (comprising 26+1 seater) are being operated on over 32 feeder routes. These have been approved by the state transport authority. The bus services are available from 69 Delhi Metro stations.

2. E-rickshaws: DMRC authorized e-rickshaw services to operate from 29 Delhi Metro stations. All e-rickshaws from the stations are GPS enabled. For extra safety and comfort, they are equipped with a full front screen and covered cabins.

3. Cab Aggregator Kiosks: More cab aggregator kiosks have been planned at 50 Delhi Metro stations by the end of March 2020. Overall across the network, cab kiosks are planned at 210 Delhi Metros stations. UBER booking kiosks are available at Raja Nahar Singh, Rajiv Chowk, Sikanderpur, Dwarka Sector-21, HUDA City Centre, IFFCO Chowk, Vaishali, Kaushambi, NOIDA City Centre, Botanical Garden, NOIDA Sector-15 and NOIDA Sector-16.

4. E-scooter: The rental e-scooter services are available from four Delhi Metro stations namely, Mandi House, Vishwavidyalaya, Dwarka Sector-9 and Nehru Enclave. These services will be extended from three additional Delhi Metro stations namely, Kashmere Gate, IIT as well as New Delhi.

5. Public Bicycle Sharing Services: The paddle cycle services are operational from 16 Delhi Metro stations. The battery-operated cycle services are operational from 36 Delhi Metro stations.