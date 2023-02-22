Big push for metro projects! Uttar Pradesh govt allocates Rs 1,050 crore for Kanpur, Agra Metro

The Uttar Pradesh government has made a big push for the ongoing metro projects in the state. In the financial year 2023-24, the Yogi Adityanath govt has made a budgetary allocation of Rs 585 crore for Kanpur Metro Project, while Rs 465 crore has been made available for the Agra Metro project.

Earlier this month, during the Global Investors Summit (GIS) at Lucknow, the European Investment Bank (EIB) expressed its willingness to extend its association with the Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC). The lending arm of the European Union (EU) has increased its investment from the existing 1.5 billion Euro to 3 billion Euro.

Kanpur Metro Project

The construction of the second corridor of the Kanpur Metro project is in progress. In the first corridor, there are nine stations namely: Motijheel, Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital, Rawatpur, Geeta Nagar, Gurudev Chauraha, CSJM University, SPM Hospital, Kalyanpur Station, and IIT Kanpur. The lowest fare on this route is Rs 10 while the highest fare is Rs 30.

Agra Metro project

The Agra Metro project is going on at a rapid pace. Presently, the project is being executed on the first corridor that runs from Taj East Gate to Sikandara, comprising 13 stations. The civil works have already been completed for the 3 km long elevated stretch of the Priority Corridor comprising 3 stations namely Taj East Gate, Basai, and Fatehabad Road. The finishing works have also reached an advanced stage for these stations.

In the first corridor, the 6 km long Priority Corridor has been marked between Taj East Gate and Jama Masjid comprising 3 elevated and 3 underground stations. The rest three stations: the Taj Mahal, Agra Fort, and Jama Masjid will be underground. The UPMRC will roll out the first metro train on the priority corridor by January 2024.