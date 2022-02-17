Big progress under PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan! 22 Expressways, 23 key infra projects, 35 MMLPs & more

Gati Shakti is a digital platform, which will bring 16 ministries, including roadways and railways together, for integrated planning as well as coordinated implementation of infra connectivity projects for industrial cluster and economic nodes.

The Road Transport and Highways Ministry had made significant progress under the Modi government’s “PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan”, aimed at improving multi-modal connectivity as well as last mile connectivity across India. As part of the PM Gati Shakti NMP, MoRTH plans to develop a total of 22 Greenfield Expressways, 23 other major infrastructure projects and other highway projects and also 35 Multi-Modal Logistics Parks (MMLPs), as part of the Ministry’s Bharatmala Pariyojana as well as other schemes. According to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, “Gati Shakti” is a digital platform, which will bring 16 ministries, including roadways and railways together, for integrated planning as well as coordinated implementation of infra connectivity projects for industrial cluster and economic nodes.

Some of the major Corridors and Expressways, which are under the stage of construction are Delhi – Mumbai Expressway, Delhi – Amritsar – Katra Expressway, Ahmedabad – Dholera Expressway, Bengaluru – Chennai Expressway, Amritsar – Bhatinda – Jamnagar Expressway, Raipur – VZG Expressway, Ambala – Kotputli Expressway, Hyderabad – VZG Expressway, UER II, Chennai – Salem Expressway as well as Chittor – Thatchur Expressway. According to the ministry, some of the major key infra projects, which are under the construction stage include the development of Zojila Tunnel (Ladakh), roads to connect Krishnapatnam Port (in the state of Andhra Pradesh), 2-laning of Lalpul-Manmao changing road (in Arunachal Pradesh), a major bridge over Middle Strait Creek (Andaman and Nicobar Islands), 6-lane bridge over Ganga bridge at Phaphamau (Uttar Pradesh) and 4-lane bridge over Brahmaputra between Dhubri-Phulbari (in the state of Meghalaya).

Under the Bharatmala Pariyojana Phase I, MoRTH through its implementing agencies NHAI, NHLML and NHIDCL, has kept pace with the work of implementing the 35 MMLP projects identified for development. The Multi-Modal Logistics Park at Jogighopa, Assam, which is being developed in partnership with the state government of Assam as equity stakeholder in the project SPV, is already under construction. Apart from this, bids for three MMLPs have been invited- MMLP Nagpur, which is being developed in partnership with JNPT at Sindi Village; MMLP Chennai, which is being developed at Mappedu in partnership with Chennai Port Trust as well as the government of Tamil Nadu through its industrial body SIPCOT; MMLP Bengaluru, which is being developed in partnership with Karnataka Government, through its infra body Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB).