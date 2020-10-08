Big news Kolkata Metro commuters! Revised cost for East West Metro Corridor approved; Check major benefits

The project is estimated to cost Rs 8,575 crore and is scheduled for completion by December 2021.

Kolkata East West Metro Corridor Project: Big news for Kolkata Metro commuters! The Modi government has approved the revised cost for Kolkata East West Metro Corridor Project. The project is estimated to cost Rs 8,575 crore and is scheduled for completion by December 2021. According to the Railway Ministry, under this project, a Metro Corridor is being developed between Salt Lake Sector-V to Howrah Maidan in the state of West Bengal for a total route length of 16.6 kilometres. Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation Limited (KMRCL), a CPSE under the Railway Ministry, set up as a special purpose vehicle (SPV) is implementing the project. The ministry further stated that efforts are being taken in order to minimize the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on completion of the project.

According to the ministry, the project will give a boost to ‘Make in India’ initiative as metro transits, worth over Rs 900 crore will be procured from BEML. Also, 60 per cent rake components are manufactured in India. Besides, the project includes 100 per cent indigenization of components of the track fastening system.

The Kolkata East West Metro Corridor Project includes immense technological challenges such as tunnel below the Ganga river, which is the country’s first transportation tunnel under any major river and Howrah railway station, which is India’s one of the deepest metro stations. Between Kolkata’s business district with the industrial city of Howrah in the west and Salt Lake City in the east, the project eyes to create efficient transit connectivity through an accessible, safe and comfortable public transport mode.

Since the East West Metro Corridor links three most important parts of the city’s metropolitan area i.e. Howrah, Kolkata’s Business area and New Settlements in Salt Lake, the project is going to revolutionize the mass rapid transport system of the city and adjoining Howrah and Bidhanangar. Besides, the corridor will link crucial landmarks such as Howrah, Sealdah, Esplanade and Salt Lake Sector-V. The project will integrate various transport modes such as the Suburban Railways, Metro, ferry and bus transport by constructing interchange hubs. Here are some of the major benefits of the Kolkata East West Metro Corridor Project: