Big news for Greater Noida residents! Delhi Metro Magenta Line may be linked with Noida Metro Aqua Line

Published: May 17, 2019 12:14:32 PM

Greater Noida authorities are proposing to link the Noida Metra Aqua Line directly with metro line of DMRC. Noida Sector 142 metro station of the Aqua Line is being considered for linking with the Delhi Metro Magenta Line.

Noida Sector 142 metro station of the Aqua Line is being considered for linking with the Delhi Metro Magenta Line

Delhi Metro Magenta Line to be linked to Noida Metro Aqua Line? Soon, connectivity issues for Greater Noida residents will be completely resolved! In a new development, the Noida development authorities are planning to strengthen the connectivity between Noida and Greater Noida by initiating the integration of Noida Metro’s Aqua Line with Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line. The Aqua Line metro service under Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) has not yet provided seamless connectivity to passengers. In this regard, Greater Noida authorities are proposing to link the Noida Metra Aqua Line directly with metro line of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). Noida Sector 142 metro station of the Aqua Line is being considered for linking with the Delhi Metro Magenta Line, according to various reports. According to Dainik Bhaskar, the Delhi Metro Magenta Line station being mulled for linking is Okhla metro station.

The Greater Noida authorities will be proposing the connectivity project to DMRC soon. Sources told Financial Express Online that this project is still in the proposal stage and DMRC will look into it once the official meeting is held over the same.

The NMRC’s Aqua Line connecting the twin cities of Noida and Greater Noida was inaugurated by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in the month of January this year. Passenger services began in the same month. Noida and Greater Noida authorities expected that with the Aqua Line metro services, the movement in Delhi and the national capital region (NCR) will become easier. However, the expectations were not met as there is no direct connectivity between the routes of Delhi Metro Aqua Line and Delhi Metro’s Blue Line. Because of this, the Aqua Line witnesses less ridership. Due to these reasons, the authorities are planning to link it with Delhi Metro Magenta Line as that will help in increasing connectivity with Delhi.

Meanwhile, Noida authorities are also planning to link the upcoming Jewar International Airport with the the Knowledge park 2 metro station via Jewar Airport metro line, according to a Dainik Jagran report. The Delhi-Jewar Airport metro line is also an upcoming metro project which will help passengers travel easily to reach the Jewar Airport terminal. In addition to this, the Noida-Greater Noida Aqua Line will be expanded in Greater Noida West. For this expansion work, NMRC is conducting initial surveys.

