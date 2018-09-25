Big news for air passengers! Soon, you can carry liquids over the 100 ml limit on flights in India

Recently the civil aviation ministry reviewed presentations by some European firms on the latest technologies that are being used in order to scan liquids at airports.

Big news for frequent flyers! Soon, you don’t have to worry anymore about carrying liquids while flying. With the ministry of civil aviation considering testing liquid explosive detectors, soon air passengers in India will be able to carry water as well as other liquids such as shampoo, in excess of the current limit of 100 ml limit, in their hand baggage, according to officials, quoted in an HT report. However, the move is still in the initial stage and it is still not clear when it would be implemented. Recently the civil aviation ministry reviewed presentations by some European firms on the latest technologies that are being used in order to scan liquids at airports.

A civil aviation ministry official was quoted in the report saying that the ministry plans to conduct a trial at a metro airport, once a technology/company has been shortlisted. After completing the trial, the ministry will issue a list of liquids that are allowed in the hand baggage. However, he further added that liquor, that could be a potential threat will not be allowed in hand baggage. Any air passenger carrying liquid will have to put the container in the detector and, within five seconds, the system will be able to detect the percentage of explosives in it. The detector gives 4-5 levels of threat scenario, and on the basis of that liquids can be allowed to be carried in the hand baggage, the civil aviation ministry official said.

The concept of carrying liquids in hand baggage is not new as some airports in Europe and in the US have been testing bottled liquid scanners, even though they still restrict passengers on the quantity of liquid that can be carried. Moreover, in order to save time, now some airports are also experimenting with scanners that can check liquids in bottles inside the carry-on baggage. Once the ministry of civil aviation decides to use this technology, the Bureau for Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) will have to frame the guidelines, the report stated.