Big news Delhiites! India’s first asymmetrical cable-stayed Signature Bridge to open on November 4

The long-awaited Signature Bridge in Delhi is all set to open soon! The much-delayed bridge was slated to be open in the year 2010, but now it will be finally thrown open to the public on 4 November 2018. According to officials quoted in an HT report, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government is keen to inaugurate the Signature Bridge, which is the country’s first asymmetrical cable-stayed bridge, before Diwali. C Arvind, General Manager, Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC) said that they have written to the traffic department for a no objection certificate. If they get it on time, the Signature Bridge will be inaugurated on 4 November. The DTTDC sanctioned the 675-metre-long bridge. The project will be jointly inaugurated by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

The Signature Bridge will link Khajuri Khas as well as neighbouring areas in east Delhi with NH 1. It is expected that the bridge will reduce travel time by at least half an hour for commuters going to Ghaziabad via Khajuri Khas, Yamuna Vihar from Wazirabad, Mukherjee Nagar, Timarpur and Burari. The bridge, which is 35.2-metre-wide, will have a bow-shaped steel pylon with a height of 154 metres. Thus, it would be twice the height of Qutub Minar.

Due to constant delays, the cost of the project has also escalated. Initially, it was estimated to cost Rs 887 crore, however, in the year 2016, the DTTDC sent a revised estimate of Rs 1,575 crore to the Delhi government for approval.

The officials said that Sisodia, who is also the Tourism Minister, has instructed them to ensure there would be no delay in the inauguration date this time. A senior official who is engaged with the development of the project said that the Delhi government wants to inaugurate it ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

In a recent meeting, conducted by the DTTDC, the project in-charge expressed apprehension about 31 October 2018 as the deadline for the project’s trial runs citing the paucity of funds. As per minutes of the meeting, officials were asked that the contractor should not be allowed to stop work on the project.