Big move to end Pune water woes! PMC finally begins trial run of Bhama Askhed dam water supply project

The trial run of the newly-developed water supply system entails drawing water from the dam and supplying it to the city's eastern parts. (image: IE)

The trial run of the long-delayed Bhama Askhed dam water project has been finally started by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). The trial run of the newly-developed water supply system entails drawing water from the dam and supplying it to the city’s eastern parts. A 42-km-long pipeline has been laid by the PMC from the dam to meet the water requirements of Nagar Road residents. City Engineer Prashant Waghmare was quoted in an IE report saying that at present, a trial run is being conducted and from next month, the actual water supply will start in phases. The areas in the city that will be benefitted from the project are Kalas, Yerawada, Sangamwadi, Lohegaon, Kalyaninagar, Dhanori, Vadgaonsheri and Kharadi.

According to Waghmare, the 200 MLD project is likely to meet the water supply needs of the region till the year 2041, when it is being estimated that the local population will be increased to 14.5 lakh. Started in 2013, the project has been completed now after facing a lot of hurdles, mainly due to villagers’ protests, where the pipeline was laid. The engineer said that work in some places had to be completed under police protection. He further said the water drawn from the dam, will be supplied to as many as 27 overhead tanks in Nagar Road, which will then supply the water to various localities. For each tank, there will be a separate trial run. Only if the new connection is found to be satisfactory, the old water connection will be discontinued. The entire region will be covered by the month of March, he added.

While the city of Pune has been getting a major share of its water supply from Khadakwasla dam, another 11 kilometers from the city will now get a sizeable amount from Bhama Askhed dam, which is located at a distance of 42 km from the city. According to Yuvraj Deshmukh, superintendent engineer of PMC, there is just one pumping station for the project, in the backwaters of Bhama Askhed dam, which sends water to a tank located at a distance of 8 km from the dam. The water then goes to a treatment plant, and after that, across the stretch of Nagar Road. With this, at least 15% of the recurring cost of the water supply system is expected to be saved, Deshmukh said.

According to the report, the Bhama Askhed project’s commissioning is likely to increase the availability of water for PMC by 2.64 TMC per year. Till now, PMC used to get 11.5 TMC water from Khadakwasla dam as well as 0.46 TMC water from Pavana dam, the report added.