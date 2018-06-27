Big metro rail projects for Agra, Kanpur, Indore, Bhopal and Delhi approved

The projects are the first ones to get approved by the Finance Ministry after the government came out with the new metro policy last year in August.

Metro Rail Projects: Big infrastructure boost for the country! The Union Finance Ministry recently approved metro rail projects for five different cities of the country. The cities which have been approved for the metro rail projects are Kanpur, Agra, Bhopal, Indore, Delhi. According to senior central and state government officials, the projects are estimated to cost Rs 1.07 lakh crore. One of the officials also mentioned that now, the projects will go to Finance Ministry’s Public Investment Board (PIB) for approval. Once cleared, the projects will be sent to the Union Cabinet, the official added, according to an HT report.

A senior official of the state urban development department was quoted in the report saying that the two corridors of the Kanpur metro rail project are 32.38 km long and the cost to complete the project, excluding the land cost and state taxes, is Rs 16,192 crore. The official also said that the two corridors of the Agra metro rail project are 30 km long and will be completed at a cost of Rs 12,253 crore. The proposed length of the Indore metro rail project is 104.25 km and the project is estimated to cost Rs 26,762 crore. On the other hand, the Bhopal metro rail project is 95.03 km long and is likely to cost Rs 22,504.25 crore.

The projects are the first ones to get approved by the Finance Ministry after the government came out with the new metro policy last year in August. Under the new metro policy, PPP (public private partnership) component has been made mandatory for availing central assistance for all new metro rail projects.

Another official of the Union housing and urban affairs ministry was quoted in the report stating that three corridors of Delhi Metro’s phase 4 project have also been approved, which will be 61.66 km long and will cost Rs 29,000 crore.

Additionally, the Finance Ministry also approved the Delhi-Meerut corridor of the proposed Rapid Rail Transit System, worth Rs 32,000 crore.