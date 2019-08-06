Big ‘Make in India’ achievement! Alstom India hits a century with 100th trainset; Kochi Metro gets a boost

By delivering the 100th trainset to KMRCL, the company has hit a century.

Another big ‘Make in India’ achievement! Alstom India has recently rolled out the 100th metro trainset from its state-of-the-art rolling stock manufacturing facility located in Sricity, Andhra Pradesh. With the delivery of the 100th trainset from the facility, KMRCL’s (Kochi Metro Rail Corporation Limited) order for 25 Kochi Metro trainsets by Alstom has been completed. The Kochi Metro system operates trains that are entirely custom-built under Modi government’s ambitious ‘Make in India’ initiative at Alstom’s manufacturing facility in Sricity. By delivering the 100th trainset to KMRCL, the company has hit a century. Alain Spohr, Managing Director for India and South Asia, is confident to reach greater heights with Alstom’s commitment to ‘Make in India’ and aligning its business goals with the country’s vision.

The facility in Sricity was set up as Alstom’s first global manufacturing centre for rolling stock in the Asia-Pacific region. This plant had started operations on November 2013 and on February 2014, it delivered its first metro trainset to Chennai Metro Rail Corporation (CMRL). At present, the facility in Sricity employs more than 600 employees and has a manufacturing capacity of 240 cars per year. Currently, the factory is scaling up to double its production capacity as well as introducing the latest industrial technologies.

Till date, the Sricity facility has made deliveries of over 420 metro cars for its international and Indian customers. This includes delivering trainsets to metro rail corporations of Chennai, Kochi, Lucknow and Sydney. To ensure localised manufacturing, the supply chain is close to being 75 per cent domestic, claims Alstom.

Before this year-end, the Sricity facility will commence production for a total of 248 metro cars for Mumbai Metro Line 3, 212 metro cars for Montreal Metro and 10 more train sets for Chennai Metro. The production of train sets for Chennai Metro is already under execution.