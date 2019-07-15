Big cheer for Delhi Metro commuters! 21 stations of Delhi Metro Red Line to be renovated in phases

Dilshad Garden-New Bus Adda section of Delhi Metro Red Line was inaugurated in March 2019 with new stations

Delhi Metro Red Line: Great news for Delhi Metro commuters! The Delhi Metro Red Line which consists of the first ever stretch to be constructed and commissioned in Delhi, is going to be redeveloped in phases. Delhi Metro Red Line’s all 21 stations between Rithala-Dilshad Garden will be renovated and the redevelopment will be carried out by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) in multiple phases. According to a DMRC spokesperson who spoke to Financial Express Online, the tenders have been finalised for three metro stations on the Delhi Metro Red Line so far, namely Dilshad Garden, Jhilmil and Mansarovar Park stations. The tendering for the rest of the metro stations is in process.

According to DMRC, the scope of the redevelopment activities primarily includes the following:

The exterior facade renovation at the station which includes colour theme, installing aluminium louvers, structural glazing etc.

The granite flooring replacing the existing terrazzo flooring at concourse and the ground floors of the selected metro stations.

The retro plating or the chemical polishing at platform levels of the metro stations

The interior repair as well as maintenance at the stations, also called cladding.

The exterior development work of the station, which includes maintenance, beautification of parking areas, footpath and front area.

New signages will be installed at the stations as per latest specifications

Few more activities, apart from the above, have been planned for the future, which are as follows:

The roof sheeting and structural portals painting at the metro stations

The lighting at the stations will be replaced by LEDs

The redevelopment and renovation work is expected to be implemented within nine months after the finalisation of tenders. The tenders of the remaining stations of the line are also likely to be finalised soon and the execution will begin simultaneously.

Delhi Metro Red Line’s stretch between Tis Hazari and Shahdara metro stations, spanning across 8.2 km was inaugurated on December 24, 2002 by the then prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. This was first ever stretch of Delhi Metro and was thrown open to commuters on December 25, 2002. Since then Delhi Metro Red Line has expanded and recently in the month of March, the 9 km stretch between Dilshad Garden – Shaheed Sthal New Bus Adda was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.