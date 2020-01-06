Big cheer! Delhi Metro Blue Line Dwarka-Vaishali corridor to be extended to Mohan Nagar in Ghaziabad; details

The Mohan Nagar station will provide an interchange facility with the Delhi Metro Red Line Dilshad Garden-New Bus Adda

Delhi Metro Blue Line Dwarka-Vaishali corridor to be extended till Ghaziabad! Ghaziabad commuters will soon be able to get seamless connectivity with Central Delhi as the Delhi Metro Blue Line corridor will be extended from Vaishali to Mohan Nagar. Sources told Financial Express Online that the Delhi Metro Blue Line Dwarka-Vaishali corridor will become Dwarka-Mohan Nagar corridor, bringing four new metro stations on the network. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has submitted the detailed project report (DPR) to the Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA). The Ghaziabad development authority had earlier found that extending the already-operational Delhi Metro Blue Line section till the Mohan Nagar station, will prove to be cost-effective and also be beneficial in terms of ridership.

Delhi Metro Blue Line Vaishali-Mohan Nagar extension – details of stations, route:

The Delhi Metro Blue Line Dwarka-Vaishali corridor will be extended for another 5 km and will bring four new metro stations on the network, namely, Prahlad Garhi, Vasundhara Sector-14, Sahibabad and Mohan Nagar.

The Mohan Nagar station will provide an interchange facility with the Delhi Metro Red Line Dilshad Garden-New Bus Adda

The Sahibabad metro station will also serve as a major future transit hub as the Sahibabad RRTS station of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS (regional rapid transit system) will be constructed under the proposed corridor.

The DPR has pegged the cost of the construction of the Vaishali-Mohan Nagar extension project at Rs 1808 crore.

The corridor will be built on the median of the Link road, i.e., from Mohan Nagar to Anand Vihar. GDA is still mulling options to acquire private land for the construction of new metro stations on the network

The Vaishali to Mohan Nagar section will provide direct link to central areas of the national capital as Vaishali has connectivity to the Yamuna Bank station of the Delhi Metro Blue Line. Hence, this extension will also lead to easy access of the Delhi Metro Blue Line Dwarka Sector-21-Noida Electronic City corridor.

Earlier it was reported that the Ghaziabad development body had approved the proposal of extending the Delhi Metro Blue line corridor from Vaishali to Mohan Nagar. In this regard, the DMRC had submitted the DPR for the extended metro corridor.