Big boost to ‘Make in india’! Alstom’s Sri City factory manufactures 500th Metro Car; details here

November 11, 2020 4:34 PM

The Sri City facility of Alstom, which is well known for its state-of-the-art manufacturing standards, began functioning in September 2012.

The Sri City facility of Alstom, which is well known for its state-of-the-art manufacturing standards, began functioning in September 2012.

Another big ‘Make in India’ success! Alstom’s Sri City factory has successfully manufactured its 500th Metro Car. So far, the Sri City factory in Andhra Pradesh, which manufactures Rolling Stock for Urban Metro projects, has completed production of as many as 500 Metro Cars (112 Metro Trainsets). Interestingly, the metro trainsets manufactured in this factory under the Modi government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative are also being exported to other countries. According to details shared by Alstom, as the company’s largest Urban Rolling Stock manufacturing unit falls in the Asia-Pacific region, this factory is delivering metro trainsets to cities like Mumbai, Chennai, Lucknow, Mumbai, Montreal and Sydney.

The metro trainsets produced at this facility that are currently operational have clocked over 27 million km cumulatively. The Sri City facility of Alstom, which is well known for its state-of-the-art manufacturing standards, began functioning in September 2012. At present, the facility is manufacturing Metro trainsets for Mumbai Metro L3 (Aqua Line), Sydney Metro (City and Southwest extension) and Montreal Metro – Réseau Express Métropolitain. Besides giving a boost to ‘Make in India’, this factory is also focusing on women empowerment. Over 15 per cent of total employees deployed at the Sri City factory in various roles such as supervisors, shop floor engineers, planners, etc., are women.

According to Alain SPOHR, MD of Alstom India and South Asia, despite the COVID-19 outbreak, Alstom’s teams continue to work tirelessly, to ensure timely deliveries to Metro Corporations. The Sri City factory of Alstom is producing trainsets that incorporate the highest safety features. Alstom India’s commitment continues towards the Modi government’s ‘Make-in-India’ policy, and localization is more than 75 per cent for all domestic projects, he added.

The company’s footprint is spread across various Indian states – focused on developing electric locomotives (eLoco) at the Madhepura unit, engineering solutions at the Innovation Center in Bangalore, eLoco car body shell production in Kolkata and rail components in Coimbatore.

