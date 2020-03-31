Big boost for Mumbai Metro Line 3; JICA to give loan worth Rs 2,480 crore; details

Mumbai Metro Line 3: The ODA loan was signed between Katsuo Matsumoto, who is the Chief representative of JICA and the Finance Ministry.
Mumbai Metro Line 3: Big boost for upcoming Mumbai Metro Line 3! The Japanese government agency ‘JICA’ or Japan International Cooperation Agency has signed an agreement with the Central government for providing an official development assistance (ODA) loan to the Mumbai Metro Line 3 project. The ODA loan of 39,928 million yen, which is around Rs 2,480 crore has been signed in the agreement, according to a PTI report. The loan was signed between Katsuo Matsumoto, who is the Chief representative of JICA and the Finance Ministry. Mumbai Metro Line 3 (Aqua Line) will boast of technologically-advanced, world-class train sets, once the line gets operational.
Katsuo Matsumoto, Chief Representative, JICA was quoted saying that given the population in Mumbai, there is an important need for a metro network in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. The mass rapid transport system will also help in decreasing the pollution caused by private vehicles, he added.
Mumbai Metro Line 3: Details of route, stations
- Mumbai Metro Line 3 which is the Colaba-Bandra-Seepz line, has been planned to connect the southern part of the city with the other major activity areas such as Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai Airport, Seepz area as well as the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation area.
- The total distance of the Mumbai Metro Line 3 is proposed to be at 33.7 km, comprising 26 metro stations.
- The Mumbai Metro Line 3 is a fully underground project and has been scheduled for completion by the year 2021. It will be the first underground metro project in the city of Mumbai.
- The Mumbai Metro Line 3 train sets will have advanced features such as smoke detectors, emergency intercoms, CCTV cameras, large detrainment doors as well as fire extinguishers.
- The train sets on the metro line will be 177.8 metres long and will have the capacity to accommodate as many as 3000 passengers in one single trip.
- Mumbai Metro Line 3 will consist of lightweight coaches. The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation has given a contract to French transport firm Alstom, to provide 31 such train sets for the project.
- The metro system of Line 3 will also provide facilities for differently-abled or Divyangjan.
