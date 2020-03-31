Big boost for Mumbai Metro Line 3; JICA to give loan worth Rs 2,480 crore; details

Mumbai Metro Line 3 (Aqua Line) will boast of technologically-advanced, world-class train sets

Mumbai Metro Line 3: Big boost for upcoming Mumbai Metro Line 3! The Japanese government agency ‘JICA’ or Japan International Cooperation Agency has signed an agreement with the Central government for providing an official development assistance (ODA) loan to the Mumbai Metro Line 3 project. The ODA loan of 39,928 million yen, which is around Rs 2,480 crore has been signed in the agreement, according to a PTI report. The loan was signed between Katsuo Matsumoto, who is the Chief representative of JICA and the Finance Ministry. Mumbai Metro Line 3 (Aqua Line) will boast of technologically-advanced, world-class train sets, once the line gets operational.

Katsuo Matsumoto, Chief Representative, JICA was quoted saying that given the population in Mumbai, there is an important need for a metro network in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. The mass rapid transport system will also help in decreasing the pollution caused by private vehicles, he added.

Mumbai Metro Line 3: Details of route, stations