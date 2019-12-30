Big boost for Mumbai Metro! Colaba-Bandra-Seepz corridor project tunneling work to be done by September 2020

So far 70 per cent of tunneling work across the sprawling project has been completed. (Image- Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation website)

Mumbai to get major metro rail connectivity boost soon! The ambitious project of accomplishing tunnelling work across the Colaba-Bandra-Seepz corridor is set to be completed by September 2020, Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation stated, according to a PTI report. The 33 km-long corridor of Mumbai Metro will connect Cuffe Parade business district, which is located at extreme south point of the city, to SEEPZ in the north central area of the financial capital of India, the report said. The budget estimated for the Mumbai Metro project is a staggering Rs 30,000 crore. There will be a total of 27 stations. Out of these 27 stations, 26 willl be underground and one will be at-grade station.

These metro stations are — Aarey, SEEPZ, MIDC, Marol Naka, CSIA (International Airport), Sahar Road, CSIA Domestic Airport, Santacruz, Vidyanagri, BKC, Dharavi, Shitladevi temple, Dadar Metro, Siddhivinayak, Worli, Acharya Atre Chowk, Science museum, Mahalaxmi Metro, Mumbai Central metro, Grant Road Metro, Girgaon, Kalbadevi, CST metro, Hutatma Chowk, Churchgate metro, Vidhan Bhavan, and Cuffe Parade.

So far 70 per cent of tunneling work across the sprawling project has been completed. Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation has asserted that 100 per cent work of the Colaba-Bandra-Seepz corridor will be achieved by September 2020, as per the report. Apart from the tunneling work at the Colaba-Bandra-Seepz corridor, Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) has claimed that 70 per cent of civil work is likely to be completed. MMRC also hopes that it will get the first rolling stock by December 2020, the PTI report said.

MMRC stated that the tender for constructing rehab buildings Girgaon 3 and Kalbadevi-3 will be awarded from January to March in 2020. It has also stated that the bids for O&M work is expected to take place in February 2020. Apart from these, the pivotal work of track laying for the main line will also commence, the MMRC stated.

MMRC’s announcements came even as newly elected Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had announced a stay on a proposed metro car shed at Mumabai’s Aarey colony following protests over alleged cutting of trees.