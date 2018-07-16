Big boost for Haryana! Gurgaon district to have a new global city

Haryana is all set to get a major infrastructure boost with the state government announcing plans to develop a global city in the Gurugram district.

Global city in Gurgaon district of Haryana: The state of Haryana is all set to get a major infrastructure boost with the state government announcing plans to develop a global city in the Gurugram district, adjoining the national capital. The global city will be developed over 1,000 acres area. According to Haryana Industries and Commerce Minister Vipul Goel, the global city in Gurgaon district will serve as an important node to Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC) sub-region of Haryana. Also, it carries an investment potential of $15 billion, he said. According to official sources quoted in an IE report, for the development of the global city, the government aims at starting auctioning of plots by December-January as finalisation process of the proposed master plan was under way.

Goel also said that as a DMIC project initiative, both Delhi Mumbai Industrial Corridor Development Corporation (DMICDC) as well as Haryana State Industrial Infrastructural Development Corporation (HSIIDC) would jointly implement the Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) between Gurgaon-Manesar-Bawal, over a length of about 82 km. Around Rs 17,328 crore will be invested for this, Goel stated. Further to this, he informed that the project would be funded by Japan International Co-operation Agency (JICA) and the project has been included in the JICA Rolling Plan.

The Haryana Industries and Commerce Minister also said that soon, KMP (Kundli-Manesar-Palwal) expressway, which is 135 km long will be completed. Moreover, Goel claimed that the expressway will give a boost to commercial activity in the national capital region (NCR) area. According to him, another bright side to this project is that alongside the expressway, a Global Economic Corridor is proposed to be developed and it is estimated that this economic corridor will have an investment potential of $50 billion. He added by informing that 52.33 km long Manesar-Palwal section of this expressway is already complete.