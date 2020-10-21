Big boost for direct air, road, rail & waterways connectivity in Assam! Work on India’s first MMLP begins

The multi-modal logistic park (MMLP), worth Rs 693.97 crore, will provide direct air, rail, road and waterways connectivity to the people.

On Tuesday, the foundation stone for India’s first multi-modal logistic park was laid by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in Assam. The multi-modal logistic park (MMLP), worth Rs 693.97 crore, will provide direct air, rail, road and waterways connectivity to the people. The work on the project’s first phase will begin next month by the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) at Jogighopa on 317-acre land under the Modi government’s Bharatmala Pariyojana and will be completed by the year 2023. According to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, the project will serve as a growth engine for the economic development of the state and provide direct/indirect employment to nearly 20 lakh people.

According to Gadkari, his ministry has envisaged developing as many as 35 MMLPs in the country and work on preparing a feasibility report and detailed project report (DPR) is underway. For all these MMLPs, Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) will be formed. Also, professionally qualified CEOs will be appointed for each of the MMLPs separately, he said. The minister further said, works worth an amount of Rs 280 crore for the MMLP project along the Brahmaputra have been awarded already, including Rs 171 crore for construction of road, Rs 87 crore for erecting the structure, as well as Rs 23 crore for railway lines.

Gadkari said the 154 km distance between Jogighopa and Assam’s capital, Guwahati will be covered by developing a four-lane road. Also, Jogighopa railway station will be linked to the MMLP through a 3 km long railway line, and another 3 km long railway link will connect it to the inland water terminal. Besides, for easier connectivity, the road to the newly developed Rupsi airport will be upgraded to four-lanes. The MMLP will boast facilities such as warehouse, custom clearance house, railway siding, cold storage, yard facility, petrol pumps, workshops, truck parking, administrative building, eating joints, boarding lodging, water treatment plant, etc., he said.

The Union Minister further informed that the initial report and master plan for the 346-acre MMLP is ready with JNPT in the Wardha Dry port area of Nagpur. Currently, according to the ministry, a feasibility report is being prepared for the Bangalore MMLP, Sangrur warehouse complex in the state of Punjab, Surat, Vijayawada, Indore, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Patna, and Coimbatore. While studies have begun for MMLP in Ludhiana and Pune, DPR is being prepared for MMLP near the Chennai port. The other 22 MMLPs have been proposed in Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Vadodara, Kandla, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Jullundur, Hissar, Bhatinda, Ambala, Jaipur, Kota, Jagatsinghpur, Sundarnagar, Kolkata, Delhi, Pune, Nashik, Panaji, Raipur, Bhopal, and Jammu, he added.