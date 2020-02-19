Big boost for Delhi-Meerut RRTS! UP government allocates Rs 900 cr for 160 kmph regional rapid transit system

UP govt has allocated Rs 900 crore for the RRTS project

Delhi-Meerut RRTS project receives a big boost! In a major push to regional infrastructure connectivity in the national capital region, the Uttar Pradesh government has allocated a sum of Rs 900 crore for the country’s first regional rapid transit system (RRTS). A spokesperson of the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) told Financial Express Online that the allocation was announced in the state budget presented on February 18, 2020. Earlier this month, the Budget 2020 was presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Parliament on February 1, 2020 and an allocation of Rs 2,487 crore was given for NCRTC.

The UP government had given a budget allocation of Rs 400 crore for the RRTS project last year in February 2019. This year’s allocation of Rs 900 crore is a boost for the project. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor on March 8, 2019.

Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS – Project Status:

Once operational, the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS will be 82 km long and will reduce the travel time between Delhi and Meerut to just 55 minutes.The construction work on the 17 km priority section of Sahibbad-Duhai is currently in progress. The construction of the pillars is underway between the Sahibabad and Duhai RRTS route.

The first girder or segment for the viaduct of the Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor has been done at NCRTC’s casting yard located at Vasundhara in Ghaziabad. The viaducts on the section will soon be visible on ground.

The priority section of Sahibbad-Duhai has been targeted for operations by the year 2023. It will have four RRTS stations, namely, Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar and Duhai.

The initial pile load test is underway between the Shatabdi Nagar to Modipuram route of the RRTS section.

The tenders have been floated for carrying out the initial pile load test from Sarai Kale Khan to Anand Vihar in Delhi.

The tender for the design and construction of tunnels by the tunnel boring machine (TBM) from New Ashok Nagar Ramp in New Delhi to the Sahibabad Ramp in Ghaziabad has also been floated.

The involvement of a detailed design consultant (DDC) for the Sarai Kale Khan and New Ashok Nagar RRTS stations including the multimodal integration (MMI), and setting up of a stabling yard at Jangpura in New Delhi is also underway.

The RRTS train sets will have a design speed of 180 kmph and an operational speed of 160 kmph, based upon ‘Make In India’ procurement style. The aerodynamic coaches of RRTS will be self-propelled on an electric traction with 25 KV AC system.