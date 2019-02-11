Big boost for Delhi-Meerut rapid rail corridor! UP government allocates Rs 400 cr for Regional Rapid Transit

The Yogi Adityanath-led UP government has allocated Rs 400 crore to the NCRTC for RRTS project

Delhi-Meerut rapid rail corridor: The Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) receives a big boost! Recently, the Uttar Pradesh budget was presented by the state Finance Minister Rajesh Agarwal. As part of its budget, the Yogi Adityanath-led UP government has allocated Rs 400 crore to the National Capital Regional Transport Corporation (NCRTC) for RRTS project, according to information shared by NCRTC with Financial Express Online. The NCRTC is responsible for implementing the country’s first RRTS project across the national capital region (NCR). Previously in the Union Budget 2019, which was presented on February 1, the central government had allocated a sum of Rs 1000 crore for the RRTS project.

The allocation of Rs 400 crore from the UP government as well as Rs 1000 crore from the central government will provide a significant boost to the construction, growth and implementation for the RRTS project. The project is being developed to provide high speed and high capacity connectivity for the regional nodes of NCR to Delhi.

The inaugural corridor of RRTS, namely, the Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Rail corridor will be 82 kilometres long and will have a total of 22 stations. The detailed project planning for RRTS had already been approved by the UP Government. The pre-construction activities such as geo-technical survey, road widening work, utility diversion work, initial pile load testing are in full swing for the construction of this corridor. The high-speed rapid rail will cover the distance from Meerut to New Delhi in less than 60 minutes.

The NCRTC is a joint venture of the Union government, Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh as well as Rajasthan. NCRTC is executing three prioritized RRTS corridors, namely, the 82 km long Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor, the 103 km long Delhi-Sonipat-Panipat corridor and the 164-km long Delhi-Gurugram-Rewari-Alwar corridor in its first phase. In addition to this, eight such corridors have been identified under the Integrated Transportation Plan 2032 prepared by the National Capital Region Planning Board (NCRPB).