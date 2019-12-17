Bhopal, Patna, Kanpur and more! Top 5 upcoming metro networks in India

The upcoming Pune Metro network is unique as it will boast of India’s first aluminium bodied metro rail coaches.

India set for big connectivity boost! While several successful metro transit projects such as Delhi Metro, Hyderabad Metro, Chennai Metro, Kolkata Metro etc. have connected the major metropolitan areas, cities such as Bhopal, Indore, Patna and few others will now have metro networks as well. Once operational, these metro projects will not just provide good connectivity, but will also reduce vehicular stress on roads, travel time between cities and will help in decreasing carbon footprint through an environment-friendly mode of transport. We take a look at the top five metro projects which are presently under construction:

1. Bhopal Metro

The Bhopal Metro rail project will comprise two corridors with a total length 27.87 km. The first corridor will be from Karond Circle to AIIMS (14.99 km) and the second will be from Bhadbhada Square to RatnagiriTiraha (12.88 km). The total number of stations on the network have been proposed to be 30 and passenger services have been targeted to start by the year 2023.

2. Indore Metro

The Indore Metro project comprising the Ring Line of length 31.55 km will start from Bengali Square area in the city, and will connect the major public nodes of Vijay Nagar – Bhawarsala- Airport- Patasia. The total number of proposed stations across the corridor is 30 and it has been targeted for passenger operations by the year 2023. The Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Co. Limited is the special purpose vehicle (SPV) for both the Bhopal and Indore metro rail projects.

3. Patna Metro

Under the first phase, the Patna Metro will have two corridors. The first corridor will cover the route between Saguna Mor-Bailey Road-Patna Junction- Mithapur bus stand, while the second will be from the Patna Junction to the proposed bus stand, located at Bairiya on Patna-Gaya road. Some of the major stations have been proposed at Gandhi Maidan, Ashok Rajpath, Bailey More, Saguna More, Danapur.

4. Kanpur Metro

The Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation is implementing the Kanpur Metro rail project which will have two corridors covering a total distance of 32 km. The total number of proposed stations on route is 30. The two corridors planned for Kanpur Metro are ITT – Naubasta and Agriculture Diversity – Barra-8 corridor. The project is said to facilitate the transit oriented development (TOD) in the city, leading to the development of commercial and residential complexes along the corridors. The Kanpur Metro has been targeted for operations by the year 2024.

5. Pune Metro

The upcoming Pune Metro network is unique as it will boast of India’s first aluminium bodied metro rail coaches.Targeted for operations by the year 2021-2022, the Pune Metro will be implemented by the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation or the Maha Metro. The metro corridor will serve the areas of Pune Central and its extended city limits of Pimpri and Chinchwad. The aluminium-bodied coaches of the metro system will be able to achieve a maximum speed of 95 kmph and will have the scope to accommodate as many as 925 passengers.

Meanwhile, the Agra Metro will also be open for commuters in the city of the Taj Mahal. The Agra Metro is likely to be developed in the next five years and March 2024 is the scheduled year for the completion of the project.