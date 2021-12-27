  • MORE MARKET STATS

Bhasha Sangam Mobile App: Learn Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Marathi & other languages of India for free; details

This mobile application allows a user to learn as many languages as he or she wishes to, simultaneously.

Written By Devanjana Nag
With Bhasha Sangam Mobile App, one can learn all the 22 official languages of the country for free.

Bhasha Sangam Mobile App: Now learn different languages of India online free of cost! The Modi government has launched Bhasha Sangam Mobile App in a bid to facilitate online language learning. This mobile application allows a user to learn as many languages as he or she wishes to, simultaneously. With this app, people of India can not only learn basic sentences of everyday conversation in various languages but can also explore the vast and rich culture of the nation. By learning another language, one can easily settle in another state. Besides, it also allows one to explore the vast and rich culture of his or her own country. According to the Ministry of Railways, the Bhasha Sangam Mobile App offers other exciting benefits as well, such as live classes and certificate from the government on completing test.

With Bhasha Sangam Mobile App, one can learn all the 22 official languages of the country for free. These languages include Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Kashmiri, Konkani, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Nepali, Oriya, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Sindhi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, Bodo, Santhali, Maithili and Dogri. Following are some of the major features of the Bhasha Sangam Mobile App:

  • The entire course of language learning is designed in a Game like Lesson map
  • Each language learning lesson is personalized based on the accuracy level of the user in answering questions
  • Daily practice is available based on the user’s accuracy levels and learning frequency
  • Interesting images are available for each phrase to establish connection
  • As many as 44 unique characters have been designed to depict the different cultures
  • Over 500 cultural tips across all the above-mentioned languages to bring learners closer to the culture of India
  • Instant feedback is answered after each question
  • To track progress, star score is displayed on completion of each lesson
  • Final certification provided by the Government Of India

