Bharatmala Pariyojana: Madhya Pradesh to have its own Multi-Modal Logistics Park – Important points here

Aiming to strengthen and diversify the logistic system that could augment efficiency and seamless movement of goods services across the country, the ruling dispensation at the Centre has put spotlight on setting up Multi Modal Logistics Parks. In a big infra boost to the industrial zone in Madhya Pradesh, Indore, commercial capital of the state and known to have rich ecosystem, fertile soil and high-quality workforce, will have its own Multi-Modal Logistics Park (MMLP) by 2025.

The MMLP project has been awarded to G R Infraprojects Limited, said the the Ministry of Road Transport and Highway (MoRTH), and added that it would be developed in three phases for which target completion of Phase-I is two years, that is, by 2025, leading to commercial operations.

The MMLP will be developed in an area of 255.17 acres near Pithampur of Dhar district in Madhya Pradesh, which is strategically located at 30 kms from Indore Airport and Indore city. The estimated total cost of the MMLP project is Rs 1,110.58 crore, the Ministry said in a statement.

The project is proposed to be developed in PPP-DBFOT mode – a concession agreement for the development of the project on a Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer – wherein the developer will be appointed with a concession period of 45 years for developing and operating the MMLP with an estimated cost of Rs 758.10 crore.

The Multi-Modal Logistics Park, set to create huge employment opportunities and bring in economic development in the region, will cater to 12.79 million Metric Tonne (MMT) cargo in the horizon period of 45 years that will boost to the industrial zones in the catchment region such as Indore, Ujjain, Dewas, Dhar, Pithampur, Khandwa and Barwani.

A government SPV is being formed amongst National Highways Logistics Management Limited, Rail Vikas Nigam Limited and Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation. According to the MoRTH, SPV will provide land for the MMLP, external rail, road connectivity as well as water and power supply. The MMLP is being provided with 4 lane access from Mhow – Neemach four lane state highway and rail siding of length -6.5 Km from Sagore Railway station, the ministry added.

The government has decided to develop MMLPs at 35 strategic locations across the country under the Bharatmala Pariyojana.

MMLP, a key solution for lowering the logistics cost as percentage of GDP at par with developed countries, is an integrated facility within which all activities relating to logistics and the distribution of goods, both for national and international transit can be carried out across multiple modes of transport.

The purpose of setting up MMLPs is to lower transportation cost by enabling a seamless modal shift from road to rail and vice versa. The Multi-Modal Logistics Parks could minimize handling costs due to the presence of best infrastructure facilities. MMLP reduces secondary freight costs by co-location of container yard, cold storages, warehouses, silos, and value-added services along with custom facilities.