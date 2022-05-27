Bharat Drone Mahotsav 2022: PM Modi inaugurates India’s biggest Drone Festival at Pragati Maidan

Bharat Drone Mahotsav 2022: Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the biggest Drone Festival in India – Bharat Drone Mahotsav 2022, at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi. According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), at the drone festival event, PM Modi will interact with Kisan drone pilots and also with startups in the drone exhibition centre. Besides, the Prime Minister will also witness open air drone demonstrations. India’s biggest Drone Festival- Bharat Drone Mahotsav 2022 is a two day event and it is being held on 27 May 2022 and 28 May 2022 at Pragati Maidan in the national capital, the PMO statement said.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, more than 1600 delegates, consisting of government officials, armed forces, central armed police forces, Public Sector Units (PSUs), foreign diplomats, private companies as well as drone startups, etc., will participate in the Bharat Drone Mahotsav 2022. The PMO mentioned that more than 70 exhibitors will display various use cases of drones at the Drone Festival. The Bharat Drone Mahotsav 2022 will also witness a virtual award of drone pilot certificates, panel discussions, product launches, display of a ‘Made in India’ Drone Taxi prototype, flying demonstrations, among others, the Prime Minister’s Office further added.

