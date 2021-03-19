  • MORE MARKET STATS

Better travel experience in Noida Metro! Now, listen to curated music & content with commercials at Aqua Line stations

March 19, 2021 10:44 AM

The move is aimed at enhancing commuters' travel experience and keeping them updated with the latest developments of the Aqua Line.

Noida Metro, Aqua LineNoida Metro will soon be playing curated music and content with commercials at all stations of the Aqua Line.

In a bid to enhance the travel experience of commuters and generate more revenue, Noida Metro will soon be playing curated music and content with commercials at all stations of the Aqua Line, Noida Metro Rail Corporation officials said. The NMRC has also invited bids for co-branding of some of its metro stations. For playing curated music and content for commuters at all Noida Metro stations through a public address system, a tender has been floated. NMRC Deputy General Manager (Corporate Communications) Sandhya Sharma was quoted in a PTI report saying that the move is aimed at enhancing commuters’ travel experience and keeping them updated with the latest developments of the Aqua Line.

The areas at metro stations shall include platform area, concourse area as well as other areas as decided by the NMRC. Sharma further said that the applicant shall develop content packages which shall include entertainment, music, greeting messages as well as trivia focused broadly around the NMRC, Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida. Also, the applicant shall offer a passive communication platform to NMRC for reaching out to the masses as well as updating them periodically on various Noida Metro developments by means of interviews of authorities or by audio/visual bytes, etc. Besides music and other content, the applicant shall also run commercials at Noida Metro stations and Depot, Sharma added. For the work, the NMRC has floated a tender and the contract will be for a period of 24 months and for submitting the application for it, the last date is April 12, she said.

To explore more non-fare box revenue options, another tender has been floated for co-branding rights and outdoor advertising. This tender is for 13 metro stations- Noida Sector-51, Noida Sector-50, Noida Sector-76, Noida Sector-81, Noida Sector-83, Noida Sector-101, Noida Sector-142, Noida Sector-144, Noida Sector-145, Noida Sector-147, NSEZ, GNIDA Office as well as the Depot Station. Co-Branding Rights will not be given at Noida Sector-50 station (Pride station), however, outdoor advertising will be permitted. For this, the license period will be 10 years. The bidding will be done through a two-bid system- technical and financial, Sharma added.

