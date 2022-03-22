Better commute for Delhiites! From today, Ashram underpass opens on trial basis; Finishing touches remaining

Once the work is done, the government will announce a final date for the inauguration.

From Tuesday, the Ashram underpass will be opened for the movement of traffic on a trial basis. However, the actual opening of the underpass might take a while longer as the Public Works Department (PWD) is yet to complete its finishing work. According to an IE report, this could take another 10 days. According to Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, who last month, took charge as PWD Minister had said the underpass will be opened to the public by March 22. A senior official from the PWD working on the project was quoted in the report saying that the underpass is almost ready, and the movement of traffic will be partially allowed on the stretch between 6:00 AM and 10:00 PM.

The official further stated that in the night hours, the PWD will complete the remaining work. The construction work is fully done. Only ramps, roof and some other work like repairing roads damaged due to construction, constructing footpaths, and a safety audit is left. According to officials, PWD is targeting to complete the work, including the safety audit, before March 31.

An official said that the project is delayed already and commuters are facing a lot of issues. So, the department wants to finish work on time. Once the work is done, the government will announce a final date for the inauguration, the official further said. The Ashram underpass will link Bhogal to Badarpur. On the first day, there might be some hiccups but several commuters traveling from Badarpur, Faridabad, Ashram Chowk to New Delhi and East Delhi areas like ITO, India Gate and Laxmi Nagar will have a smooth commute soon, the official added.

Due to the construction work, Ring Road, Ashram Chowk, CV Raman Marg, Mathura Road as well as inner roads of residential colonies such as CV Raman Marg, Sunlight Colony, CRRI colony, Lajpat Nagar IV, Amar Colony, Sukhdev Vihar and others are heavily choked, even during non-peak hours. Around three lakh vehicles use this road every day. In 2019, work on the 750-metre-long underpass was started but it was delayed by road closures due to the COVID-19 lockdown, Shaheen Bagh protest and the ban on construction due to pollution.

However, according to experts, the underpass may not provide major relief as the Ashram Flyover extension work is still remaining. However, the department has also started repairs on the Modi Mill flyover as well as Mathura Road, which are alternate routes for travellers to escape the Ashram traffic.

According to the report, the work on extension of the 6-lane Ashram flyover till DND will take at least eight months more to be finished. It is expected to ease traffic on the stretch of Sarai Kale Khan and provide a smooth commute between DND and Lajpat Nagar as well as Lajpat Nagar to Sarai Kale Khan, the report added.