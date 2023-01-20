BEST introduces three new bus routes along with Mumbai Metro Lines 2A &7; Check routes, timings

After the inauguration of Mumbai Metro lines 2 A and 7 on Thursday by Prime Minister Modi, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) is now planning to start three new bus services at these metro lines.

According to the report published by The Indian Express, the inauguration will take place on Friday at 4 PM and the bus service will also be started on the same day.

The bus service facility will be available every 20 mins, said BEST, General Manager, GM, Lokesh Chandra, reported IE. The frequency of the bus service will be increased as more buses are added to the fleet later this year.

The bus service will be commercially operational on three routes -A 295, A-283 and A-216.

It all depends on the metro ridership, since the BEST buses along these two routes will act as a feeder service, said chandra.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is expecting 3-4 lakh passengers to use the two lines daily as both lines are constructed at the densely populated link road and Western Western Express Highway (WEH) between Dahisar and Andheri. This service will also increase the ridership of Mumbai Metro One Service which runs between Versova and Ghatkopar via Andheri because these lines are connecting WEH and DN Nagar.

Let’s know more about these routes:

Check these three Bus Routes and their timings

For Metro 2 A

Bus Route A – 295

As per the information shared by the BEST, this route will run between Shanti Ashram and Charkop. The First bus will start at 7 AM and the last bus will leave at 10.30 from Shanti Ashram.

For Metro 7

Bus Route A 283

This bus will start from Dindoshi bus station and will take halts at Dindoshi metro station, Kuraur Metro Station, and the last stop will be Damu Nagar. The first bus will depart at 6.30 am Dindoshi and the last bus will leave around 10.00 PM. Another bus will leave at 7.00 am from Damu Nagar and the last bus will leave at 10.30 PM.

For Metro Route 2 A and Metro 7

Bus Route A 216

This bus will run between Borivali and Saraswati Sankul. The first bus will leave at 6.30 from Borivali and the last bus will leave at 10.30 am. Similarly, the first bus will travel from Saraswati Sankul 7.00 am and the last bus will leave around 10.30 PM.