Bengaluru’s Namma Metro stretch from Yelachenahalli to Silk Institute launched; open for public from today

Good news for Bengaluru Metro commuters! From today, commercial operations are starting on the newly inaugurated 6 kilometre long southern extension line under Namma Metro’s Phase-2 from Yelachenahalli to Silk Institute stations. The metro line extension was inaugurated by Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs, Hardeep Singh Puri (through video conferencing) along with the Chief Minister of Karnataka B S Yediyurappa on Thursday. The ministers inaugurated the metro extension line by flagging off the train. On the currently operational line, the newly inaugurated extension has five new metro stations beyond Yelachenahalli Metro Station. These metro stations are Konanakunte Cross, Thalaghattapura, Vajarahalli, Doddakallasandra and Silk Institute stations.

The newly inaugurated extension is 6 kilometre long elevated metro at the southern end of the currently operational 24.2 kilometre long Green Line (north-south) of the Namma Metro rail network. With this new metro line extension, the North-South corridor will become 30.2 kilometre long. All the five metro stations of this southern extension line are going to have roof top solar power with a total capacity of 1.2 MW. The report said the installation of the solar power plants is targeted for completion by the month of March this year.

With this section being operational, the city of Bengaluru now has an operational metro network of 48 kilometres along two metro corridors. Recently, officials were quoted in an IE report saying that the new metro line will reduce the traffic congestion on the city’s Kanakapura Road and South Bengaluru Road. These roads are known for traffic snarls during peak hours. The Green Line of Namma Metro rail network has been constructed by Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) from Yelachenahalli to Nagasandra under Phase-1. Under the Phase-2 of the project, the Green Line of Namma Metro is being extended from Nagasandra to Bangalore International Exhibition Centre on Tumakuru Road in the northern part of the city.