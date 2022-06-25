Bengaluru road reconstructed before PM Modi’s visit caves in; CM blames ‘leaking waterline’

Crores of rupees spend on the infrastructure of Banguru in shambles: A road that was laid ahead of Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Bengaluru on June 20 to celebrate International Yoga Day on June 21 and inaugurate an institute campus, has caved in. This has not just embarrassed the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) but has also attracted the attention of the Karnataka High Court who in an unrelated petition over delay in civic work referred to the incident and wondered if the PM could visit the city and travel on different roads often for civic agencies to do their job.

Over Rs, 23.5 crores were spent on asphalting Bengaluru roads. A day after the road caved in, the state’s chief minister Basavaraj Bommai ordered the commissioner of the BBMP to look into the matter.

The main road of the city, Jnana Bharthi Main Road, was reconstructed at a cost of about Rs 6.05 million for a stretch of around 3.6-km. The road leads to Dr. B R Ambedkar School of Economics, which the PM visited to inaugurate the new campus. Following a spell of moderate rainfall, the road, just a few meters away from the gate of the institute caved in.

According to the engineers of the BBMP, and Chief Minister Bommai the cause of the damage to the newly constructed road is a leaking sewage pipeline. However, a local official said that the work on the road only started five days before the Prime Minister’s visit. This is not the first time that the road has caved in. He said that the authorities had to rush the work and ensure that the roads were in good condition before the event.

According to the figures collected by various authorities, the state government and civic bodies spent over Rs 56 crore on the construction of roads that were taken by the Prime Minister during his two-day visit to the state.

A total of 14.05 kilometers of the road was asphalted before the Prime Minister’s visit. According to the data released by the civic agency, it spent about Rs 4.06 million on Ballari Road, while it was able to spend about Rs 1.55 million on Tumkur Road. It was also able to spend about Rs 6.05 million on the University Road. The agency also spent about Rs 35 lakh on Mysuru Road.

According to the latest reports, the civic body is not liable for the damages caused by the accident as the contractor has to carry out the work under liability insurance. BBMP has also issued show-cause notices to three engineers.