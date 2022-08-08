Bengaluru Railway Terminal: A railway station that looks like an airport; Check what facilities are available here

Bengaluru Railway Terminal: India’s first railway station with airport-like facilities has opened in Bengaluru. Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal, Bengaluru is the first centralized air conditioner railway station in Bangalore. The name of the railway station is Sir M Visvesvaraya, Railway Terminal, Bengaluru. The railway station has been designed as one of the most modern railway stations in the country. It is to be noted that new design and architecture have been implemented both inside and out of the station, focused on better looks and improved functionalities.

Recently, a video has been shared by the Indian Railways on Twitter with the caption calling the station “Modern, World-Class.” The video also says it is an ‘Airport like station’. The video starts by showing the national flag placed outside the station and moves on to show the details of the station.



What are the facilities available for passengers at the Bengaluru Railway Terminal?

The first AC Bengaluru railway station has been equipped with all modern facilities. You will feel like an airport at this railway station. About Rs 314 crore has been spent to build a 4200 square meter centralized AC terminal. The terminal has seven platforms, three enable lines and three pit lines. All the platforms are linked by two subways apart from a long, oval foot over the bridge. Not only this, parking space for 200 cars and 900 two-wheelers has been prepared in the terminal. The terminal has a real-time passenger information system, a VIP lounge and a food court.

The inauguration of Sir M Visvesvaraya Railway Terminal was done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Bengaluru Railway station had been prepared since 2020, but due to Covid-19 and lack of connecting roads, the opening was delayed. On 6 June, the Karnataka Government gave access to the general public. The terminal and other railway infrastructure projects were launched by PM Modi during his two-day tour to the state.