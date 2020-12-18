Bengaluru Mission 2022 unveiled! Plan to make Karnataka capital world-class in two years; Check details

The Bengaluru Mission 2022 aims to make the capital of Karnataka a world-class city in all aspects. (representational image)

Bengaluru Mission 2022 unveiled! To revamp the city of Bengaluru in the next two years, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa unveiled Bengaluru Mission 2022 on Thursday. After considering the problems/challenges faced by the people in everyday life, the mission has been formulated by identifying four core areas for development in the city of Bengaluru- enabling faster commute, Hasiru (green), Swach (clean), and connecting with citizens. The CM was quoted in a PTI report saying that keeping in mind how the city should be in the 22nd year of the twenty-first century, a blueprint has been prepared. The Bengaluru Mission 2022 aims to make the capital of Karnataka a world-class city in all aspects.

The mission’s objectives include enabling faster commute, re-establishing the Garden City’s reputation under Green Bengaluru, connecting with the people with unified digital platform, ensuring efficient and scientific waste management, and creating spaces to showcase culture, heritage as well as other specialties of the city. Once in six months, inspections will be conducted and also it will be ensured that within the given time-frame, all the works planned are completed. For all the works that have been planned, Budget will be allocated, Yediyurappa said.

According to officials, keeping in view that there were around 84.5 lakh vehicles registered in the city, it planned to make commuting easier and faster by encouraging public transport usage, speeding up suburban railway project and Namma Metro along with construction, maintenance of good roads as well as smart traffic management. Some of the key initiatives for this include 12 high-density corridors, totalling a distance of 190 kilometres, to be taken up in mission-mode, promotion of shared electric vehicle mobility, synchronous signal lights’ installation, expanding bus priority lanes and faster metro completion.

With a population of more than 1.2 crore, the city of Bengaluru was generating 5,800 tons of garbage every day. The new waste management system will be made technology-driven for efficient collection as well as monitoring the whole system. Also, participation of the community will be promoted and people will be encouraged to adopt zero waste home concepts. Under the Green Bengaluru initiative, priority will be given to create clean waterways and lakes. According to the report, as many as 25 lakes would be developed as well as bio-diversity in surroundings would be conserved under this initiative.

Also, under Bengaluru Mission 2022, lands of some public sector units like Mysore Lamps and NGEF would be transformed into gardens in a bid to enhance the green cover in the city. Besides, two large tree parks would be established and mini forests developed and popularised in Kadugodi, Thurahalli, Mathikere and JP Nagara. Additionally, a unified digital platform will be created under the citizens connect plan, for providing citizen services, sharing information as well as for addressing public grievances.