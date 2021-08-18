Bengaluru Metro’s Mysore Road-Kengeri stretch: Users may have to wait more for operations to start

BMRCL has been consulting ministers of both the Central government and the State government to select a date for inauguration.

Bengaluru Metro Update: The Purple Line extension of Bengaluru Metro to take more time to start operations! Despite receiving authorization from the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) to start commercial services on the extended stretch of Purple Line between Mysore Road and Kengeri in the city of Bengaluru, it is expected to be further delayed before being open to the public, according to an IE report. A senior Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) official has said initially the government had planned to complete the inauguration of the metro stretch on the day of Varamahalakshmi festival (20 August this year), which is considered to be auspicious.

The senior official was quoted in the report saying BMRCL has been consulting ministers of both the Central government and the State government to select a date for inauguration. However, according to the official, it seems highly unlikely that the metro corporation can start operations on the day of Varamahalshmi as it is difficult to get dates of both Central and State government ministers on such short notice. However, in the coming days, a date is likely to be announced, the official stated.

Earlier this week, the Managing Director of BMRCL Anjum Parwez had confirmed that they had received approval from the CMRS for the 7.53 km long extended stretch between Mysore Road and Kengeri. With six metro stations- Nayandahalli, Pattengere, Jnanabharathi, Rajarajeshwarinagar, Kengeri Bus Terminal, and Kengeri, the extended Purple Line of Namma Metro is expected to benefit 75,000 commuters on a daily basis. Initially, on this Bengaluru Metro stretch, operations were scheduled to start in the year 2020, and then it was pushed to the month of June as BMRCL officials cited the second wave of Covid-19 as well as unavailability of workers due to the Covid pandemic among reasons for the delay, the report added.