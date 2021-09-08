Bengaluru Metro: With govt lifting several Covid restrictions, BMRCL plans to revert to pre-pandemic timings

BMRCL is planning to revert to pre-pandemic timings of Namma Metro services.

With the government lifting several Covid-19 restrictions as well as offices and other educational institutions gradually opening up in Bengaluru, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is planning to revert to pre-pandemic timings of Namma Metro services. However, in view of the rise in coronavirus cases, this will take place only after the prohibitory orders are lifted by Bengaluru police which are currently in place till 13 September 2021. In the city, night curfew is also in force from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM. The prohibitory orders that are currently in place in Bengaluru prevent the assembly of four or more persons in public areas, with the exception of bus stands, railway stations, metro stations and airports, according to an IE report.

BMRCL Public Relations Officer (PRO) BL Yeshwanth Chavan was quoted in the report saying that the Corporation will consider reverting to the old timings of Bengaluru Metro services only after certain Covid-related restrictions are lifted and also after economic activities resume in the city. At present, Bengaluru Metro trains operate between 7:00 AM and 8:00 PM. Chavan further said earlier, the Bengaluru Metro services started at 5:00 AM. The BMRCL will wait and see if the demand for Bengaluru Metro train services is increasing and will consider revising the train operation timings, the PRO added.

According to officials of BMRCL, before the Covid-19 pandemic struck, the Namma Metro witnessed a ridership of nearly five lakh commuters a day which has now reduced to 1.75 lakh passengers. After the opening of the Kengeri-Baiyappanahalli stretch on 30 August 2021, the number of passengers has increased by 5% to 8%, the officials further said. On the newly extended Bengaluru Metro section between Mysore Road and Kengeri, commercial metro operations started a day after Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai along with Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri inaugurated the Bengaluru Metro stretch on 29 August 2021.