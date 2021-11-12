Bengaluru Metro Update: Tunnel Boring Machine Varada completes work; details here

TBM Varada, which was launched at the Rashtriya Military School station in Vellara in the month of March this year, reached Langford Town metro station on Thursday after completing tunneling works through 594 metres.

Bengaluru Metro Update: Bengaluru Metro rail network’s tunnel boring machine (TBM) Varada, which was launched at the Rashtriya Military School station in Vellara in the month of March this year, reached Langford Town metro station on Thursday after completing tunneling works through 594 metres’ length. Another machine TBM Rudra, which was launched at South Ramp in the month of April, reached Dairy Circle Station on Thursday after carrying out tunneling works through a distance of 614 metres, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) said. BMRCL officials were quoted in an IE report saying that at present, the tunnel boring machine Rudra is driving through the station for further drive between Dairy Circle metro station and Lakkasandra metro station.

According to the report, the tunnel boring machine Urja, which was drilling between Cantonment and Shivaji Nagar metro stations, achieved a breakthrough in the month of September in the presence of the Chief Minister of Karnataka Basavaraj Bommai. TBM Urja, drilling a length of 855 metres for more than a year, was the first tunnel boring machine to achieve a breakthrough on Namma Metro’s Pink Line from Kalenga Agrahara to Nagawara (a distance of 21 kilometres).

According to a Bengaluru Metro newsletter shared by BMRCL officials in the month of August, TBM Bhadra is drilling from Venkateshpura metro station to the retrieval shaft (deep excavations that provide access points for tunnel boring machines) and has completed a length of 84 metres. TBM Tunga is drilling in the same direction and has completed a distance of 65.8 metres. The tunnel boring machine Avni is drilling from Shivaji Nagar to Rashtriya Military School and has completed a distance of 636.6 metres. The TBM Lavi as well as TBM Vamika are drilling in the same direction and these tunnel boring machines have completed 349.8 metres and 140 metres, respectively.