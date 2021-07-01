Bengaluru Metro service starts today! Check here for timings, frequency and other details

Depending on the patronage of Bengaluru Metro, the metro train services would be operated with an increased or decreased frequency.

Bengaluru Metro Rail Network: Good news for Bengaluru residents! The Metro Rail services in the capital of Karnataka would be available for the public from 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM, starting from Thursday. The Namma Metro services will be available for commuters with a frequency of five minutes during peak hours and 15 minutes during non peak hours from Monday to Friday, the metro operator- Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) announced on Wednesday. However, depending on the patronage of Bengaluru Metro, the metro train services would be operated with an increased or decreased frequency, according to a PTI report.

On account of the COVID-19 pandemic-induced curfew, there would be no Bengaluru Metro train service on Saturday and Sunday. Earlier, the BMRCL had said that under the Unlock 2 guidelines, the Namma Metro train services were available from June 21 on weekdays from 7:00 AM to 11:00 AM and from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM and suspension of metro services on Saturdays and Sundays. The token system was suspended by BMRCL after the COVID-19 outbreak. However, the corporation has decided to introduce smart tokens for commuters undertaking single metro train journeys from 1 July 2021 in addition to the smart cards.

Last month, the Centre had approved Phase 2A and Phase 2B of the Bangalore Metro Rail Project. The approved section is a 58.19 km long stretch from Central Silk Board Junction to Bengaluru Airport via Hebbal Junction. It is estimated that the metro project will cost an amount of Rs 14,788.101 crore and is said to be completed in five years period from the sanction date. Also, earlier this year, under the Namma Metro’s Phase 2 project, the 6 km long Southern Extension line from Yelachenahalli to Silk Institute Metro stations was inaugurated. The inauguration of this section was said to be a step towards the goals of Bengaluru Mission 2022, enabling faster commute and smart mobility options.