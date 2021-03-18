Bengaluru Metro: Mysuru Road-Kengeri extension likely to be operational by June; details

After the extension is completed, seven more metro stations will be operational along the line.

The work on Bengaluru Metro’s western extension, which is long-pending, is expected to be completed soon after a notice issued by the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) informed about the fast-tracking of work on the third rail traction system between Mysuru Road and Kengeri. Once commissioned by the month of June as scheduled, it is expected that the travel time between Mysuru Road and Kengeri will be around 15 minutes, according to an IE report. During the test charging, the entire line linking Mysuru Road Road to Kengeri will have 33 kilovolts of 750 volt DC current passed on to the viaduct, BMRCL said. Since Tuesday, a BMRCL official said the testing is underway which includes electrocuting the third rail, from which metro trains get the power.

After the extension is completed, seven more metro stations will be operational along the line- Nayandahalli, Mailasandra, Jnanabharathi, Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Challaghatta, Pattanagere, Kengeri bus terminal. A senior official said, in six stations except for Challaghatta, interior work is expected to be completed within a month, while at the same time, tests and trial runs will take place. At Challaghatta, work is likely to be over by March 2021. The overall extension works will be completed on time, the official said.

Namma Metro services to be suspended on the Purple Line between Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Station (Majestic) and Mysuru Road from 21 March to 28 March. According to BMRCL officials, this is in the wake of pre-commissioning works on the Purple Line of the Namma Metro Network, from Mysuru Road to Kengeri, which includes modification works to the signalling system. However, BMRCL Chief PRO B L Yashvanth Chavan was quoted in the report saying that on the Green Line of Namma Metro, there will be no change in the metro train services between Nagasandra and Silk Institute stations.