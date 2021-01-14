Bengaluru Metro: Kanakapura Namma Metro section to be inaugurated today; will benefit 75,000 commuters

With the opening of the first stretch of 72-km long Phase-2 corridor today by Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), at least 75,000 commuters will be benefitted on a daily basis.

The Yelachenahalli-Silk Institute line of Bengaluru Metro Phase-2, after missing several deadlines, is all set to open today. The extension on the Green Line will be virtually inaugurated by Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri in the presence of Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. There will be five stations on the 6.29-km long elevated line- Konanakunte Cross, Thalaghattapura, Vajrahalli, Doddakallasandra and Silk Institute, according to an IE report. Yesterday, the CM tweeted stating that after the launch of the train service to the Bengaluru Airport, here is one more step towards easing commute in the city. He further said the stretch from Yelachenahalli to Silk Institute stretch of Namma Metro’s Green Line will be flagged off on January 14.

According to the report, with the opening of the first stretch of 72-km long Phase-2 corridor today by Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), at least 75,000 commuters will be benefitted on a daily basis. On Thursday, the inaugural train will be flagged off by CM Yediyurappa from Konanakunte Cross Metro Station and from Friday, commercial operations will start. With the commencement of this section, the city of Bengaluru will have a network of 48-km operational Namma Metro lines along two corridors.

Among all the lines in Namma Metro, the longest line is the Green Line covering a distance of 30.5 km with 29 stations in total between Nagasandra and Anjanapura. According to BMRCL, in the Phase-2 network, the Purple Line extension along Mysuru Road from Nayandahalli to Challaghatta is likely to be the next section to be launched in the month of May.

According to officials quoted in the report, the new metro line will reduce the traffic congestion on the Kanakapura Road as well as South Bengaluru Road, which during peak hours are known for the traffic snarls. The Green Line has been constructed by BMRCL from Yelachenahalli to Nagasandra under Phase-1. Under the project’s Phase-2, the Green Line is being extended from Nagasandra to Bangalore International Exhibition Centre on Tumakuru Road in North Bengaluru, the report added.