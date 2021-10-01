Bengaluru has now its first electric Metro feeder bus– here’s everything you must know

The 90 buses will be operated by depots situated in Yeshwanthpur, K R Puram, and Kengeri (Photo: IE)

Bengaluru on Thursday got its first electric bus that will be run as a feeder service at Namma Metro stations. The service is expected to resolve last-minute connectivity issues faced by metro commuters. Karnataka Transport minister B Sriramulu on Thursday took the initiative and unveiled the electric bus which is first of it’s kind in Bengaluru. Only the first of a total 90 electric buses have been unveiled by the minister. The National Thermal Power Corporation Vypar Vidyut Nigam will lease the buses later on. The minister also added that another set of 300 buses will be procured soon in the days to come.

The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) received the first of it’s kind electric buses from Uttar Pradesh-based JBM Auto Limited. The nine-meter non-AC bus holds the capacity of operating 120 km per single charge. The buses will come with the carrying capacity of 33 passengers maximum.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will be industing the buses formally in November. The first vehicle that we will receive has to undergo trial runs after getting permission from the Transport Department, Sriramulu was quoted as saying in the Indianexpress.com.

A total number of 90 mini-electric buses at the cost of Rs 130 crore will be dispatched by JBM Auto as a part of the project, revealed the officials. Once the RTO formalities are taken care of and are over, the e-buses will be deployed on city roads accordingly. It will then be operated on a Gross Cost Contract (GCC) basis. With this, private firms will be able to take full responsibility for the operation and maintenance of the buses besides supplying the buses. The firms will also help getting drivers, officials further added.

A tender has been completed by the BMTC and NTPC Vypar Vidyut Nigam has already received a letter of award has already at a GCC rate of Rs 51.67/km with electricity for 180 assured kilometers for 10 years at least. The 90 buses will be operated by depots situated in Yeshwanthpur, K R Puram, and Kengeri. The buses are backed with the operating capacity of 120 kn per single charge. It also comes with an opportunity charging time of 45 minutes.