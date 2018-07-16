Barapullah Phase-3 project fast-tracked; once complete, reach south to east Delhi in 20 minutes

Earlier, the project missed the deadline due to two roadblocks. (Representational Image: IE)

The construction of Barapullah Phase-3 elevated corridor, which missed the October 2017 deadline has come closer to completion and with this commuters may soon complete their journey between south and east Delhi in just 20 minutes. Earlier, the project missed the deadline due to two roadblocks. The elevated corridor which will connect Sarai Kale Khan in south Delhi with Mayur Vihar-I in east Delhi will serve as a boon for commuters as it will significantly reduce the travel time between the two locations.

According to officials quoted in an HT report, two major problems had been holding up the development work- one is shifting of high tension electricity line and the second one is land acquisition of two private patches. The officials stated that as the Public Works Department (PWD) has resolved the issue of shifting of an overhead high tension power line, which crosses the under construction corridor over Yamuna almost parallelly, the Barapullah Phase-3 elevated corridor project is likely to be fast-tracked now.

According to a senior PWD official, the high tension power line belongs to Delhi Transco Limited (DTL) and as it posed a risk for commuters it had to be shifted. The PWD official was further quoted saying that PWD will be shifting the high tension line under DTL’s supervision. Five new towers need to be constructed for the shifting of the transmission line, in a way that the line crosses the elevated corridor perpendicularly. The PWD official also informed that the new towers would be taller than the existing ones. The foundation of the towers has almost been completed and around Rs 20 crore is likely to be invested for the shifting of the utility, the official added.

In order to improve connectivity and to decongest the Nizamuddin Bridge and NH-24 bypass near the Akshardham flyover, Bhairon Marg and Ashram Chowk at Ring Road, the project envisages building a 3.5 km elevated road across the Yamuna floodplains. Once the project is completed, it will reduce the travel time between east Delhi and south Delhi to 20 minutes from the current 60 minutes, the report stated.

Barapullah Phase-3 project, worth Rs 1,260 crore, was started in 2015 and was scheduled to be completed in October 2017. However, due to slow pace of work, the project missed its deadline. So far, over 50% work has been completed and the authorities are looking forward to complete the rest of the project by 2020.