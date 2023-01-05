Barapullah Nallah extension: Elevated road to be constructed on Sarai Kale Khan- Mayur Vihar stretch

The work on the expansion of Barapullah elevated corridor, a long pending project, may resume soon as the issue regarding the expansion on this section has been resolved. According to a report published by The Indian Express, the stretch, which is 3.5 km long, will connect Mayur Phase I to Sarai Kale Khan. The stretch will merge with Barapullah phase I at Sarai Kale Khan, which will provide a signal-free commute between East Delhi and South Delhi.

How commuters will be benefitted

The commutation between South and East Delhi, and Noida and Ghaziabad will be easier and signal-free after the completion of the construction. At present, commuters travelling from South Delhi AIIMS and INA to East Delhi have to go till Sarai Kale Khan and then take the Pragati Maidan, ITO route to reach Mayur Vihar. After the completion of the extension work, travelling between AIIMS and Mayur Vihar will be hassle free.

PWD work

The Public Works Department (PWD) is currently working on the construction of the flyover and piers on the Yamuna. Half of the elevated corridor has been erected but the rest of the work is pending. The construction work on the 690 metres of the elevated corridor has been hanging fire for the last five years. As mcu as 8.5 acres of private land is required for the completion of the work.

Official words

“Approval is awaited from the revenue department regarding the land parcels which have been identified by the authorities concerned. After the clearance, the work will begin and it is expected to be completed by next year. The construction work over the Yamuna is currently underway,” said a senior PWD official, quoted by IE.

Features of the extended stretch

The estimated cost of the expansion of Barapullah elevated corridor is pegged at Rs 1,068 crore, which is expected to be completed in a year. The stretch will be featured with the provisions for footpaths, cycle track street lights, NMV lanes, space for kiosks, reported IE. The road stretch will be dual carriageways with four lanes having width of 17 metres on both sides.