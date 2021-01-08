Bangalore Metro: Salasar Techno Engineering secures Rs 252 crore contract for Ballastless tracks’ installation

As part of the newly secured contract, Salasar Adorus Infra LLP will build the ballastless track for a nearly 175 km long stretch of Bangalore Metro.

For the installation of Ballastless railway tracks for Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation, Salasar Adorus Infra LLP has recently received a contract, worth Rs 252 crore, from Texmaco Rail and Engineering Limited. Salasar Adorus Infra LLP is a subsidiary of Salasar Techno Engineering Limited, which is an India based multi-conglomerate in the Engineering and Infrastructure industry. According to Salasar Techno Engineering company, the design of Ballastless tracks is highly consistent in track geometry. Thus, it ensures longevity with low maintenance. The newly secured contract grants Salasar Adorus Infra LLP to design, install, test, supply as well as the commission of Ballastless track to provide strength to Bangalore Metro Rail.

As part of the newly secured contract, Salasar Adorus Infra LLP will build the ballastless track for a nearly 175 km long stretch of Bangalore Metro. The company plans to complete a stretch of 5 km every month (subject to the availability of the viaduct). According to Salasar, the execution of the project will commence from the second week of January 2021. The company is likely to complete the project for the installation of Ballastless railway tracks in the next 2.5 to 3 years in accordance with the guidelines of the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation.

According to Shashank Agarwal, MD, Salasar Techno Engineering Limited, the company is honoured to receive another very significant contract for the Bangalore Metro Rail project. Agarwal further said that the expansion of the metro rail network in the city of Bengaluru is in full swing. The company looks forward to delivering safe mobility solutions to Bangalore travellers who commute on daily basis with the installation of world-class Ballastless tracks in the given time frame, he added.

In a bid to revamp Bengaluru in the next two years, Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa, last month, unveiled Bengaluru Mission 2022. The minister had said that a blueprint has been prepared, keeping in view how the city should be in the 22nd year of the 21st century. The mission aims to make Bengaluru, a world-class city.