Bangalore Metro Rail Project: Centre approves two phases of Namma Metro; details

Last month, the same two phases of the Bengaluru Metro Rail Project were approved by the Union Cabinet. (representational image: IE)

Bangalore Metro Rail Project: On Monday, the central government approved the Bangalore Metro Rail Project Phase 2A and Phase 2B, a 58.19 kilometre long stretch from Central Silk Board Junction to Kempegowda International Airport via Hebbal Junction, according to an IE report. DV Sadananda Gowda, the Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers, said the metro project, which is estimated to cost an amount of Rs 14,788.101 crore, will be completed in a period of five years from the sanction date. The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) issued a statement saying that the metro project involves integration with other urban transport systems of Bengaluru in an efficient and effective manner. According to the Corporation, the project will streamline the urban transportation system of the city. The order for sanction of Bangalore Metro Rail Project Phase 2A and Phase 2B has been issued today, it had stated.

According to the report, last month, the same two phases of the Bengaluru Metro Rail Project were approved by the Union Cabinet. These two metro phases are expected to aid travel to the Information Technology (IT) and Biotechnology (BT) sectors based in the state of Karnataka’s capital. A statement from the Union Cabinet said that the project will streamline Bengaluru’s urban transportation system, which is currently stressed due to intensive developments, heavy construction in the city and an increase in the number of private vehicles, putting stress on travel infrastructure as well as industrial activities. Once completed, the metro project will provide reliable, safe, secure, and comfortable public transport to the public.

Earlier this year, the 6 kilometre long Southern Extension line under the Namma Metro’s Phase 2 from Yelachenahalli to Silk Institute Metro stations was inaugurated. According to the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs, the inauguration of the Metro extension is a step towards the goals of Bengaluru Mission 2022 in order to enable faster commute as well as smart mobility options in the city.