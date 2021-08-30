Bangalore Metro: Extended Purple Line on Mysuru Road inaugurated; feeder buses to connect new metro stations

It is estimated that 75,000 people would travel on the line daily.

On Sunday, the 7.53 km long extended Purple Line stretch of Bangalore Metro rail network on Mysuru Road was inaugurated by Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. To build the line, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has spent Rs 1,560 crore for infrastructure as well as Rs 360 crore for land acquisition. It is estimated that 75,000 people would travel on the line daily, according to a PTI report. The line under Namma Metro’s Phase II project has six metro stations- R R Nagar, Nayanadahalli, Jnanabharathi, Pattangere, Kengeri and Kengeri Bus Terminal.

The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has recently made an announcement that feeder bus services will be provided to some of the new metro stations inaugurated yesterday. Starting from today (Monday), BMTC will operate 35 new feeder buses on nine routes. Approximately 499 bus trips will be done by the feeder buses, according to an IE report. For the convenience of Mysore road commuters, BMTC is introducing Metro feeder bus services from 7: 00 AM to 9:00 PM. These feeder bus services will be rationalized further based on passenger traffic and demand, BMTC stated.

At present, there are 22 routes operating from Rajarajeshwari Nagar Gate towards Rajarajeshwari Nagar area. As many as 43 feeder buses are operational along this route and will complete a total of 230 trips a day. There are 14 different routes with 43 buses that run from Bengaluru University to the station gate of Bengaluru University. According to BMTC, feeder buses will be started from the Kengeri Traffic and TTMC station which is located near to Kengeri Bus Terminal metro station. As many as 121 buses are deployed on 20 different routes towards the Uttarahalli area. A total of 266 buses will be operated on 45 routes to Kengeri Satellite Town, and towards Kumbalagodu, 157 buses will be operated along 96 routes, BMTC added.