Auto fares in Delhi hiked from today! Here’s how much Delhiites will have to pay for auto-rickshaw rides now

Delhiites, from now on you have to pay more for auto-rickshaw rides! The auto-rickshaw fares in the national capital have been increased by the Delhi government by 18.75 per cent. According to Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot, who was quoted in an HT report, the hiked rates will be applicable from Thursday (today) even as fare calculating metres in approximately 95,000 registered autos in Delhi are yet to be recalibrated. A notification was issued by the government on Wednesday, which will serve as a directive to the state transport authority, allowing them to issue a public notice to inform the public about the revised fares. Auto fares in Delhi: Details of revised auto-rickshaw rates per kilometre, metre down and waiting charges As per the revised rates, for the first 1.5 km, the meter down charge will be Rs 25 instead of the existing 2 km. The charge for per km has been hiked from existing Rs 8 to Rs 9.5, resulting in an increase of around 18.75 per cent. If an auto is caught in a traffic jam, a waiting charge has been introduced at the rate of Rs 0.75 per minute. However, the luggage, as well as the night charges, have been kept the same. Gahlot claimed that despite the increase in rates, auto fares in the national capital are still lower than other metro cities of India. He said that with this move, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has fulfilled yet another key poll promise made by his government during the 2015 elections. The auto-rickshaw fares were last increased in the year 2013. The minister further stated that recalibration of fare meters will be undertaken in batches. Till then, auto-rickshaw drivers can carry a chart of the revised fares with them in order to show to passengers, he added. The auto-rickshaw fare hike comes ahead of the elections in the capital that are scheduled early next year. According to a senior AAP functionary, the auto-rickshaw drivers had as much as 50 per cent contribution to the votes that AAP won during the Assembly elections in 2015.