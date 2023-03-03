Attention Mumbaikars! BMC begins work on Gopal Krishna Gokhale Bridge, know the opening date here

The work on the construction of the Gopal Gokhale Bridge, which connects Andheri and Gore, has started. According to the officials of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the piling work started four days ago.

A team of officials from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the Railways, including Ameet Satam, a local legislator, inspected the site of the bridge on Thursday, the Indian Express reported. After the meeting, Satam said that the railways had started the last leg of its demolition work and requested for a mega-block on the Western line.

The officials said that a portion of the bridge, which is currently under construction, will be opened for vehicular and pedestrian traffic before the monsoon season. The main work on the bridge, which involves launching girders over the railway tracks, will be completed once the demolition work is over.

Meanwhile, in order to ease the traffic in the city, the civic body is planning to construct an elevated road that will connect the Grant Road with the Eastern Freeway with Grant Road.

Officials of the civic body said that the goal is to connect South Mumbai through a series of arterial roads. This will help prevent bumper-to-bumper traffic.

The Eastern Freeway is a high-speed highway that connects Chembur’s Eastern Express Highway to P.D.Mello Road in South Mumbai. This route is a major contributor to the reduction in travel time between the eastern suburbs and South Mumbai. The freeway was officially opened in 2014 and has played a vital role in reducing the travel time between these regions.