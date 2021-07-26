  • MORE MARKET STATS

Attention, Delhi Metro users! From today, 16 additional entry gates to be operational; see station list here

July 26, 2021 10:45 AM

16 additional entry gates will be made operational at 16 Delhi Metro stations across the network in a bid to facilitate the movement of metro commuters.

Delhi Metro, DMRCThese 16 extra gates are in addition to the already operational gates at metro stations.

Delhi Metro commuters, attention! From today i.e., 26 July 2021, more entry gates are being made operational across the Delhi Metro rail network. According to a statement issued by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), 16 additional entry gates will be made operational at 16 Delhi Metro stations across the network in a bid to facilitate the movement of metro commuters. Currently, Delhi Metro is already facilitating the entry of commuters at all its metro stations through 260 gates. These 16 extra gates are in addition to the already operational gates at metro stations. Following is the station list with additional entry gates:

1) Uttam Nagar East – Gate number 2
2) Janakpuri West – Gate number 1
3) Dwarka Mor – Gate number 2
4) Karol Bagh – Gate number 6
5) Vaishali – Gate number 3
6) Noida Sector 18 – Gate number 1
7) Noida Sector 62 – Gate number 2
8) Noida City Centre – Gate number 4
9) Azadpur – Gate number 2 (FOB side, for entry and exit)
10) Model Town – Gate number 1 (for entry)
11) GTB Nagar – Gate number 2 (for entry and exit)
12) Kashmere Gate – Gate number 3 (for entry)
13) Central Secretariat – Gate number 2 (for entry)
14) Green Park – Gate number 3 (for entry and exit)
15) MG Road – Gate number 2 (for entry and exit)
16) Govind Puri – Gate number 2

As per revised guidelines by the government, travel in Delhi Metro trains has been allowed from the existing 50 per cent of their seating capacity to 100 per cent with no standing travel by passengers from 26 July 2021. However, in this regard, DMRC has recently clarified that even with these revised guidelines, a maximum of 50 commuters per coach are allowed, as against 300 passengers prior to Covid. Therefore, entry to metro stations will continue to be regulated.

Delhi Metro
1Delhi Metro to operate with full seating capacity as govt further relaxes Covid curbs
2Indian Railways to run Superfast Special between Jhansi and Kolkata; Check timings, halts & other details
3Direct and fast rail connectivity in Haryana! State approves Indian Railways Karnal-Yamunanagar rail line project