Attention Delhi Metro commuters! Trains on Yellow Line to run on modified schedule on Republic Day; See timings

Delhi Metro Republic Day 2022 Update: Attention metro commuters! The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has made an announcement for Republic Day 2022. According to the Metro Corporation, the metro train services on Yellow Line or Line 2 (HUDA City Centre – Samaypur Badli corridor) of the Delhi Metro rail network will be partially regulated on Wednesday, 26 January, 2022. This is being done by DMRC as part of the security arrangements for the Republic Day 2022 celebrations as per the instructions of Delhi Police. Here is the modified Delhi Metro Yellow Line or Line 2 schedule for this Republic Day:

i) Entry and exit of commuters will remain closed at Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan stations from start of revenue services till 12:00 PM.

ii) Central Secretariat metro station will be used only for interchange of commuters between Line 2 and Line 6.

iii) Entry and exit of commuters will remain closed at Patel Chowk and Lok Kalyan Marg stations from 08:45 AM to 12:00 PM.

Besides, according to DMRC, from 06.00 AM on 25 January 2022 to 02.00 PM on 26 January 2022, all Delhi Metro parking lots will remain closed. This has also been done as part of the Republic Day security arrangements.

The Metro Corporation has further stated that on the occasion of Beating Retreat on the 29 January 2022 (Saturday), Delhi Metro services at Central Secretariat metro station and Udyog Bhawan metro station of Yello Line will be unavailable for commuters from 02.00 PM to 06.30 PM. However, during this period, interchange of commuters from Line 2 to Line 6 (Kashmere Gate to Raja Nahar Singh metro stations) and vice versa will be permitted at Central Secretariat metro station. Normal metro train services at these metro stations will be restored at 06:30 PM, the DMRC added.