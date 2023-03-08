Attention Delhi Metro commuters! Train services between Rajiv Chowk and Central Secretariat to remain closed- Alternate route & other details here

Delhi Metro‘s Yellow Line to remain closed! The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced that a section of Line 2 will remain closed today due to the scheduled maintenance work. The line will remain closed between Rajiv Chowk and Central Secretariat till the end of operational hours on March 08, 2023 (Wednesday).

Thus, the passengers coming from Huda City Centre, have to de-board at Central Secretariat, while the passengers coming from Samaypur Badli side, will be able to travel only up to Rajiv Chowk.

Also Read: Rejoice Delhi metro riders! Now shop on the go, collect orders from station and more with India’s 1st virtual shopping app for metro – Details inside

Alternative routes:-

For the convenience of the commuters, the DMRC has suggested two alternative routes for onward travel. The commuters travelling on Yellow Line, who want to make his/her journey from Huda City Centre to Samaypur Badli or vice versa are advised to de-board at respective stations and use Violet Line and Blue Line to reach Central Secretariat or Rajiv Chowk and continue their travel for the onward journey on Yellow Line. The passengers can also use the Violet line to travel between Kashmere Gate and Central Secretariat directly.

The passengers on the Blue line willing to travel between Central Secretariat and Huda City Centre need to de-board at Mandi House and use Violet Line to reach Central Secretariat and continue their journey on Yellow Line. Meanwhile, all Metro services of all lines will commence from 02:30 PM, on account of the Holi festival.

Also Read: Delhi Metro services to start at THIS time on Holi! Know all details to avoid last minute hassle

List of stations on the Yellow Line:-

Line 2 or Yellow Line connects Delhi’s Samaypur Badli to Haryana’s HUDA City Centre. The 49.02 km long route has 37 stations. Those are – Samaypur Badli, Rohini Sector – 18,19, Haiderpur Badli Mor, Jahangirpuri, Adarsh Nagar, Azadpur, Model Town, Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar, Viswavidyalaya, Vidhan Sabha, Civil Lines, Kashmere Gate, Chandni Chowk, Chawri Bazar, New Delhi, Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat, Udyog Bhawan, Lok Kalyan Marg, Jor Bagh, Dilli Haat – INA, AIIMS, Green Park, Hauz Khas, Malviya Nagar, Saket, Qutab Minar, Chhatarpur, Sultanpur, Ghitorni, Arjan Garh, Guru Dronacharya, Sikanderpur, MG Road, IFFCO Chowk, and HUDA City Centre.