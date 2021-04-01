Attention Delhi Metro commuters! Now recharge your smart card with Amazon Pay; here’s how

In order to avail this facility, Delhi Metro commuters can open the Amazon shopping app and click on the option of ‘Metro Recharge’ under the Amazon Pay tab.

Now recharge Delhi Metro Smart Cards through Amazon Pay! In a bid to provide more convenience to Delhi Metro commuters, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) in association with Amazon Pay, recently introduced the facility of recharging Delhi Metro Smart Cards through Amazon Pay. The facility of Delhi Metro Smart Card recharge through Amazon Pay was jointly introduced by Managing Director of DMRC, Mangu Singh and Amazon Pay CEO, Mahendra Nerurkar through video conferencing in the presence of other senior officials. According to DMRC MD, the initiative is in line with Delhi Metro’s commitment towards encouraging the digital drive to promote cashless transactions at a time when social distancing has become a new normal.

In order to avail this facility, Delhi Metro commuters can open the Amazon shopping app and click on the option of ‘Metro Recharge’ under the Amazon Pay tab. After entering the number of the Delhi Metro Smart Card, the customer or commuter can choose any amount between Rs 100 to Rs 2000 to recharge the card. Once the payment is done successfully, the commuters need to tap the smart card at the automatic vending machine (AVM) at any Delhi Metro station and choose “Top -UP” to add the balance amount to their smart card.

In the recent past, various other initiatives have been launched by DMRC to facilitate easy top up of Delhi Metro smart cards /sale of tokens in order to avoid queues and save time at metro stations. These initiatives include the option of Smart Card top-up through TVMs, Credit or Debit Card transaction facility at stations, launch of Metro Combo Cards with banks, net banking using dmrcsmartcard.com, other UPI and e-wallets.

According to Nerurkar, by allowing the customers/commuters to recharge their smart cards in a contactless way, Amazon Pay aims to make their lives more convenient, cashless, secure and safe.