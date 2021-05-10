Attention Delhi Metro commuters! Metro train services to remain suspended till this date

The announcement was made by DMRC after the Kejriwal government extended the ongoing lockdown in Delhi for another week.

As the lockdown period has been extended in the national capital to curb the spread of novel coronavirus, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), on Sunday, announced the suspension of all Delhi Metro Lines till 17 May 2021. The announcement was made by DMRC after the Kejriwal government extended the ongoing lockdown in Delhi for another week. According to DMRC, in the wake of revised guidelines issued by the government of NCT of Delhi, on the Curfew extension in the national capital for the containment of COVID-19, the metro services on all Delhi Metro Lines shall also remain suspended for commuters/essential services from 10 May 2021 till 5:00 AM of 17 May 2021.

While announcing the lockdown extension in the city, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said although over the last few days, COVID-19 cases and positivity rate have come down, any complacency would squander the gains achieved so far in the ongoing second wave of the pandemic, according to a PTI report. As per an order issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), marriages will be conducted at home or in courts with the presence of not more than 20 people. During the period, there will be a complete prohibition on marriage ceremonies at public places, banquet halls, hotels and similar places, the order stated.

Last month, the DMRC had made Delhi Metro services available for commuters across the entire metro rail network with a headway of 15 minutes on the weekend of 17 April and 18 April 2021. While in the two sections of Delhi Metro, where there is a bifurcation in the metro rail network i.e., Blue Line’s section of Noida / Vaishali and Green Line’s section of Kirti Nagar / Inderlok, the headway was made double i.e. the metro train services were available after every 30 minutes.