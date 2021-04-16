Attention Delhi Metro commuters! Metro services to be available with a headway of 15 minutes this weekend

The services of Delhi Metro will be available for commuters with a headway of 15 minutes across the entire metro rail network on the weekend.

Delhi Metro: In view of the curfew imposed in the national capital by the government for the coming weekend to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the services of Delhi Metro will be available for commuters with a headway of 15 minutes across the entire metro rail network on the weekend i.e., on 17 April and 18 April 2021. According to a statement issued by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), in the two Delhi Metro sections, where there is a bifurcation in the metro network i.e., Blue Line’s Noida / Vaishali section and Green Line’s Kirti Nagar / Inderlok section, the headway will become double i.e. the metro train services will be available after every 30 minutes.

Earlier this month, the DMRC had asked those commuters who do not fall under the essential category, to complete their journey before 10:00 PM when the curfew comes into effect at night. As the novel coronavirus cases continue to soar in the national capital, the Kejriwal government has imposed night curfew of seven hours from 10:00 PM to 5:00 AM till 30 April 2021. A circular was issued by DMRC saying that to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the city, entry in Delhi Metro will be permitted from 10:00 PM to 5:00 AM to those passengers who fall in the essential category as per government order, only after verification of their valid IDs by Delhi Metro/CISF personnel.

The DMRC had also advised its users, who do not come under the essential category, to complete their metro journey and reach their destination by 10:00 PM as they are not allowed to travel in the metro after 10:00 PM to 5:00 AM till 30 April 2021 or further orders whichever is earlier, as per government order. The exemptions in these passengers include those travelling to and from airports, stations, state bus terminus; pregnant women, patients; those who are related to the functioning of diplomats’ offices and the ones holding any constitutional position on valid ID production. Besides, officials of Centre and Delhi government involved in emergency services like police, prisons, home guards, health, and civil defence are also exempted as per the order.